Cyclone Arnab: Orange alert for 3 Bengal districts, yellow alert extended

Written by Sharanyo Basu

Cyclone Arnab’s early landfall Wednesday triggered weather alerts across West Bengal, bringing heavy rain, gusty winds, and transport disruptions, even as the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Kolkata, extended its yellow alert to additional districts.

The yellow alert was extended to Hooghly, Nadia, Bankura, Purulia, East Bardhaman, West Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad starting 8.30 am, even as authorities step up coastal preparedness amid forecasts of rough seas, thunderstorms, and strong winds.

The coastal districts are expected to receive isolated heavy rain and gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph, while the other South Bengal districts are likely to witness isolated thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph.

Also Read | Cyclone Arnab Tracker Live Updates

West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari said Tuesday control rooms have been set up in the West Bengal Police headquarters, the state secretariat Nabanna, and the Irrigation and Waterways Department office in Bidhannagar to monitor the situation.

“Fishermen and coastal belts will be informed from time to time. I do not see a reason for worry at this time,” he added.

Weather warnings

The yellow alert is expected to remain in place until Thursday. After that, the alert will remain in place for the central Bengal districts of Nadia, West Bardhaman, East Bardhaman, Birbhum, and Murshidabad.

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RMC issued an orange alert at 1 pm for the coastal districts of South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, and West Midnapore for the next two to three hours.

The yellow alert will remain in place between Thursday and the early hours of Sunday in Darjeeling, Jalpaiguri, Kalimpong, Alipurduar, and Coochbehar districts. North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda are also under yellow alert Thursday and Friday extending to the early hours of Saturday.

Explained | How El Niño made Cyclone Arnab stronger and faster

Heavy rain is expected to subside first in North Dinajpur, South Dinajpur, and Malda by Sunday, followed by the other districts in North Bengal.

RMC said wind speeds of 125-135 kmph, gusting to 150 kmph, are prevailing over the west-central Bay of Bengal, while squally winds of up to 70 kmph are expected on the West Bengal coast.

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Though not under any alert, North Bengal is set to receive light to moderate rain and thundershowers in isolated pockets today. RMC warned of heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm, accompanied by thunderstorms, gusty winds of 30-40 kmph, and lightning in a few areas between October 29, Thursday, and the early hours of November 1, Sunday, in the region.

Due to the very rough sea conditions and poor visibility, fishermen have been advised not to venture into the seas along and off the West Bengal and Odisha coasts between Wednesday and Thursday.

Also Read | Over 1 lakh evacuated as Cyclone Arnab landfall batters Andhra; Odisha braces for heavy rain

Authorities are raising public awareness about changing weather conditions, rough seas and the risk of storm surges, urging residents, particularly those living along the coast, to remain vigilant. The East Midnapore district administration has also intensified awareness efforts to ensure people can move to safer locations promptly if conditions worsen.

According to IMD advisories, people have been urged to seek shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and lightning and avoid taking shelter under trees or near electric poles and water bodies. Restrictions on traffic movement, access to beaches and recreational activities may also be imposed depending on weather conditions.

Flights, trains cancelled

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As many as five flights, all operated by IndiGo, were cancelled Wednesday due to severe weather conditions caused by Cyclone Arnab.

“The cancelled arrival services include flight 6E7434 arriving from Bhubaneswar at 5.10 pm, flight 6E0617 arriving from Visakhapatnam at 7.30 pm, and flight 6E7466 arriving from Ranchi at 8.30 pm,” a Kolkata airport official said.

“Additionally, two departure services were cancelled: flight 6E0616 departing to Visakhapatnam at 3.45 pm and flight 6E7465 (aircraft A76) departing to Ranchi at 5.40 pm,” the official added.

The South Coast Railway cancelled several trains arriving and departing from Howrah, including Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma SF Express leaving Secunderabad Tuesday, October 27, and the Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah on October 29, Thursday.

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While South Eastern Railway’s Howrah-Jagdalpur Express will remain cancelled between October 27 and 30, the Jagdalpur-Howrah Express has been cancelled from October 28 to 31.

(Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)