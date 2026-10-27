Cyclone Arnab approaches: Yellow alert issued for West Bengal, trains cancelled

Written by Sharanyo Basu

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast heavy rain, thunderstorms, and gusty winds across parts of West Bengal as Cyclone Arnab is expected to make landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Wednesday forenoon. Yellow alerts have been issued for several districts, while authorities have advised fishermen to stay ashore and announced cancellations of select trains between October 27 and 29.

A yellow alert has been issued for southern Bengal districts, namely Kolkata, Howrah, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, East Midnapore, West Midnapore, and Jhargram. These districts are expected to receive isolated thunderstorms and lightning, with gusty winds reaching 30-40 kmph. Such conditions, along with heavy rain, are expected to persist from October 28, Wednesday, till the early hours of October 31, Saturday, giving way to light rain and thunderstorms in isolated pockets.

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Though North Bengal is expected to experience light to moderate showers on Wednesday, the weather is likely to intensify from October 29, with gusty winds reaching a speed of 30-40 kmph.

A yellow alert will remain in place from Thursday to Saturday, and the weather is expected to improve from November 1, Sunday, with forecasts for light showers.

The IMD has warned of lightning strikes in open fields, temporary waterlogging of low-lying areas and underpass roads, and damage to standing crops and horticulture. People have been advised to take shelter in safe places during thunderstorms and lightning, and avoid contact with trees, electric poles and water bodies. Authorities are likely to impose curbs on traffic, beach visits and recreational activities.

In view of the situation, South Coast Railway has announced the cancellation of several trains, including those arriving and departing from Howrah, between October 27 and 29. Secunderabad-Howrah Falaknuma SF Express leaving Secunderabad on Tuesday, and Howrah-Secunderabad Falaknuma Express leaving Howrah on Thursday have been cancelled.

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The East Midnapore district administration has issued advisories in view of the situation. According to the local administration, preparations have been taken in the coastal areas to deal with the situation. Since Monday, police stations have been making announcements over loudspeakers to alert the public about the possible changes in the weather, rough sea conditions, and the risk of storm surges. Those living close to the sea in particular have been advised to stay alert so that they can move quickly to safe places if the situation worsens.

Owing to likely rough-to-very rough sea conditions in the Bay of Bengal, fishermen in West Bengal are advised not to venture into the sea along and off West Bengal coasts between October 27 and 29.

Caution in ports

Kolkata and Haldia ports have been directed to keep hoisted Local Cautionary Signal Number 3 along with Sectional Signal Number II at Sagar Island Port. A Local Cautionary Signal 3 is hoisted when a port is threatened by local bad weather such as squally winds. Sectional Signal Number II denotes the west-central Bay of Bengal, lying south of the North Bay area. When a distant signal for depression or storm is hoisted at an Extended Port (a strategic extension of a maritime seaport’s operations and customs functions into inland locations), an appropriate sectional signal is required to be hoisted.

(Sharanyo Basu is an intern with The Indian Express)