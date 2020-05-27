Cyclone Amphan damages crop, vegetable prices shoot up

A roadside vendor in Kolkata on Tuesday. Vegetable price has almost doubled. (PTI) A roadside vendor in Kolkata on Tuesday. Vegetable price has almost doubled. (PTI)

A week after cyclone Amphan wreaked havoc in West Bengal, vegetable prices have skyrocketed in city markets.

According to vendors, the prices have gone up as the supply chain has been hit. Trucks full of vegetables have not been able to reach the markets as roads were blocked by uprooted trees in several districts.

“We are finding it difficult to bring stock from districts as roads are still blocked in several areas. This is creating a gap in demand and supply. This is one of the reasons why prices of the vegetables have doubled,” said a member of Lake Market Association. With shortage of stock, the prices may further go up, feel vendors.

“Plants were destroyed in the cyclone, subsequently vegetables were also damaged. So, we have to buy stock from other district at a huge price. This is another reason why prices are shooting up,” said a vendor at Buroshibtala Bazar at SN Roy Road.

According to vendors, lady’s finger and cucumber, which were sold at Rs 30 per kg before cyclone Amphan hit the state, was now being sold at Rs 50 per kg. Similarly, carrots and brinjal were each being sold at Rs 60 per kg — Rs 20 per kg more than last week. The price of green chilli has shot up to Rs 150 per kg from Rs 70 per kg, while one kg of tomatoes was sold at Rs 50 from Rs 20 per kg.

Even poultry prices have gone up. One kg chicken was being sold at Rs 260 to 270 per kg compared to Rs 220 to 230 last week.

“Poultry farms have been destroyed in the cyclone. Farmers are incurring heavy losses. The price is likely to go up,” said a chicken meat seller at New Aipore Market.

Cyclone Amphan has damaged vegetables across South Bengal. Farmers lost 80 to 90 per cent of crop as fields were flooded.

