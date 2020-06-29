Cyclone Amphan: 4 more TMC leaders get notice for ‘corruption’ in relief work

Kolkata: NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra) Kolkata: NDRF personnel work to clear an uprooted tree from a road, in the aftermath of Cyclone Amphan, in Kolkata, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

The TMC on Sunday issued show-cause notices to four leaders over alleged corruption in the distribution of relief materials meant for people affected in last month’s cyclone Amphan.

According to TMC Paschim Bardhaman district president Jitendra Tiwari, the four leaders are Asansol Municipal Corporation Deputy Mayor Tabassum Ara, the civic body’s councillor Baby Khatun, Shankar Chakrabarty, and Prabhat Chattopadhyay.

“The showcause notices have been issued at the direction of party leadership. They have been given 48 hours to respond. After getting their response, the next course of action will be taken against them,” said Tiwari.

According to a senior TMC leader, all four have denied the accusations against them.

Bengal BJP chief Dilip Ghosh alleged only TMC leaders were involved in corruption in the state. “It [corruption] is only possible in TMC. Today, one step has been taken. But earlier no action was taken against the food minister after the PDS scam. This is nothing but an eyewash. How many police cases have been initiated against ruling party leaders?” he asked.

On Saturday, former state minister and Bishnupur MLA Shyam Mukherjee had been served a show-cause notice following similar allegations. The TMC leadership in Bankura district served Mukherjee and two others the notice a day after MP Abhishek Banerjee’s virtual meeting with district leaders. The two other leaders under the scanner are Taldangra block president Tapas Sur, and Patrasayer block president Partha Pratim Sinha.

The TMC leadership served notices to these party officials days after Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar urged Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee to take action against those misappropriating relief material, and ensure transparency in the distribution process.

