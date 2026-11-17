Written by Sharanyo Basu

As Cyclone Akvan intensifies over the Bay of Bengal, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast rain in West Bengal from Wednesday, with yellow alerts issued for all southern districts from Thursday to Sunday.

Scattered light rain and thundershowers are likely to occur in Kolkata, Howrah, North and South 24 Parganas, and East and West Midnapore districts on Wednesday. Dry weather is expected to prevail in other South Bengal districts.

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The coastal districts of South 24 Parganas and East and West Midnapore are expected to receive heavy rainfall of 7-11 cm at isolated pockets, along with thunderstorm, lightning, and gusty winds of 30-40 kmph on Thursday and Friday. A few pockets of Jhargram will also experience heavy rain on Friday. In other parts of these districts, fairly widespread light rain and thundershowers have been forecast.