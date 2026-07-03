‘Cybercrime now an epidemic’: CM Suvendu Adhikari says need dedicated unit, launches Durga Squad

Expressing concern over the sharp rise in cyber crime, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the state would build a dedicated cyber police network, warning that cybercrime has “effectively taken on the form of an epidemic”.
Launching cyber help desks at every police station and a statewide cyber helpline, Adhikari said that the government would strengthen its response to cyber fraud, particularly those targeting beneficiaries of social welfare schemes.
“When those who are filling out forms for social welfare schemes and providing their account numbers are identified, money is disappearing from the accounts of those marginalized people,” he said.
He said the government would create a separate cyber policing structure headed by senior officers. “Just as there are officers at the ADG and IG levels in various departments, we are also going to assign such senior officers exclusively for cyber matters. He will set up cyber helplines and cyber police stations across the entire state in coordination with the Union Home Ministry.”
Adhikari directed the police not to suppress crime complaints and ensure prompt registration of FIRs. “If any complaint comes in, there is no need to hide it. Register it. File an FIR,” he said, alleging that under the previous government crime data, particularly cases involving women and children, was not fully shared with the Union Home Ministry. “We must not send even one figure less. If we can understand what kind of disease is more prevalent in our state, then only can we arrange the right treatment. If that disease is concealed, it will only spread further.”
The Chief Minister stressed the need for operational independence within the police network to ensure quicker response, saying he had asked the Director General of Police to roll out the 112 emergency response service in the state.
“ “I have told the DGP to introduce the 112 service in our state. In Gujarat, Maharashtra and UP, the police reach the spot in an average of six minutes. In Bengal, the average is three hours. We will provide more vehicles in the next Budget and aim to bring the response time down to five minutes within a year,” he said.
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Adhikari launched women help desks in 500 police stations and started the Durga Squad, a women-focused policing initiative, distributing 213 motorcycles to women police personnel.
Atri Mitra is a highly accomplished Special Correspondent for The Indian Express, bringing over 20 years of experience to his reporting. His work is characterized by deep regional knowledge and a focus on critical administrative and political developments, establishing strong Expertise and Authority in his domain.
Experience
Current Role: Special Correspondent, The Indian Express.
Decades of Experience: Over two decades of extensive reporting experience, primarily covering administration and political news.
Geographical Focus: Holds significant reporting experience from West Bengal, Bihar, and the North-East, providing a comprehensive understanding of the socio-political landscape in these regions.
Key Coverage: Has dedicated more than ten years to covering administration and political news, with a keen focus on political developments in West Bengal.
Electoral Reporting: Demonstrated a commitment to crucial political moments, having covered the 2009 Lok Sabha election and 2010 assembly elections during his time at Anandabazar Patrika, and the 2019 Bihar Lok Sabha election while working with News18-Bangla.
Career Foundation: Began his career at the leading vernacular daily Anandabazar Patrika, where he worked for more than fifteen years, including a three-year stint as the Bihar correspondent.
Education
Advanced Degree: Holds a Master's degree in Economics from Rabindrabharati University, providing an analytical framework for his political and administrative reporting.
Undergraduate Education: Holds a Bachelor's degree from Calcutta University.
Prestigious Alumni: His educational background includes attending esteemed institutions: he is an alumnus of St. Xavier's, Kolkata and Ramakrishna Mission Asrama, Narendrapur.
Atri Mitra's decades of dedicated reporting, substantial focus on political and administrative beats, and solid academic credentials make him a trusted and authoritative source for news and analysis from Eastern and North-Eastern India. ... Read More