‘Cybercrime now an epidemic’: CM Suvendu Adhikari says need dedicated unit, launches Durga Squad

Expressing concern over the sharp rise in cyber crime, Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari on Thursday said that the state would build a dedicated cyber police network, warning that cybercrime has “effectively taken on the form of an epidemic”.

Launching cyber help desks at every police station and a statewide cyber helpline, Adhikari said that the government would strengthen its response to cyber fraud, particularly those targeting beneficiaries of social welfare schemes.

“When those who are filling out forms for social welfare schemes and providing their account numbers are identified, money is disappearing from the accounts of those marginalized people,” he said.