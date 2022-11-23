scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Nov 23, 2022

CV Ananda Bose takes oath as West Bengal governor

Bose, a retired Kerala cadre IAS officer of the 1977 batch, was named as the new governor of West Bengal on November 17.

Prakash Shrivastava, Chief Justice of the Calcutta High Court and Dr. C.V. Ananda Bose at the swearing-in ceremony as Governor at Rajbhavan, Kolkata on November 23,2022.

CV Ananda Bose on Wednesday took oath as the new governor of West Bengal.

He was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, other state ministers and Speaker Biman Banerjee at a programme in the Raj Bhavan.

Leader of opposition in the state assembly Suvendu Adhikari, however, skipped the programme.

Bose was administered the oath of office by Chief Justice of Calcutta High Court Prakash Shrivastava in the presence of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

He replaced La Ganesan as the governor.

Bose served as an administrator of the National Museum in Kolkata before superannuating in 2011.

First published on: 23-11-2022 at 01:53:31 pm
