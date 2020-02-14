Custodial death: Eyewitness files complaint against victim’s kin for ‘coercion’

The main eyewitness in the custodial death of 53-year-old Raj Kumar Shaw on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police. (Representational Image) The main eyewitness in the custodial death of 53-year-old Raj Kumar Shaw on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police. (Representational Image)

The main eyewitness in the custodial death of 53-year-old Raj Kumar Shaw on Thursday lodged a complaint with the police, accusing the victim’s family of “intimidating” her into lodging a false case against the police.

Asura Bibi, a ragpicker, filed the complaint at Tala Police Station.

This comes a day after the Shaw family had claimed that Bibi, the main eyewitness in the case, had gone missing.

“Shaw’s sons were threatening me to lodge a complaint against the police. I had to leave my house in fear and was been hiding. Today, I have come here to lodge a case against them,” Bibi told reporters at Tala Police Station.

Later, she also recorded her statement before a magistrate at Sinthi Police Station where Shaw 53 had died on Monday after he was detained by police in connection with a theft case.

Bibi had earlier said that she had seen policemen beating up Shaw, leading to his death.

Meanwhile, Shaw’s family alleged that the woman was forced by the police to change her statement. “Police have forced her to change her statement. Some influential persons may be behind this. Now she is complaining against us. This is nothing but a mockery of investigation,” said a family member of Shaw.

Police had earlier suspended three sub-inspectors of Sinthi Police Station and booked them for culpable homicide not amounting to murder.

