Curb TMCP extortion in colleges: SFI

The SFI on Monday took out a March to Calcutta University to raise their voice against issues such as alleged extortion by Trinamool Chhatra Parishad members in colleges and the implementation of a credit system “without proper infrastructure”.

Advertising

The SFI members submitted a deputation to Calcutta University authorities, drawing their attention to issues including the Choice Based Credit System (CBCS).

“We told them that a large number of students have been inconvenienced after the university asked colleges to implement CBCS without having proper infrastructure. We have brought the attendance issue in colleges to their notice. We urged them to make 60 per cent attendance mandatory from the second semester and not from the first semester, as a large number of students take admission months after classes begin,” said Arjun Roy, SFI Kolkata district president. Upon reaching Calcutta University, SFI members raised slogans against Trinamool Chhatra Parishad (TMCP).

“There were reports of TMCP leaders taking money from students with the promise of helping them get required attendance. We have asked authorities to investigate these allegations,” said Roy.