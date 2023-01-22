Cuba eager to work with Indian doctors: Aleida Guevara

Aleida Guevara, the daughter of Cuban Marxist revolutionary leader Ernesto “Che” Guevara, on Saturday said Cuba is providing the best quality health services, including cancer treatment and surgery, to its people and that her country is eager to work with Indian doctors for the needy people here.

Addressing doctors and health professionals on Friday, Aleida, a physician and a human rights activist, said, “Despite various economic obstacles, Cuba continues to provide the best quality health services in the world with equal rights to all sections of its people. Cuba is leading the world in the discovery of cures for various diseases, including cancer treatment and surgery.”

“Like in the past, Cuban doctors and health workers are still working in several countries and they will continue to do so in the future to show solidarity with the hardworking people of the world,” said Aleida, adding that Cuba is also eager to work with Indian doctors for the needy people of this country.

Speaking in Spanish, which was instantly translated by one of the SFI activists in Bengali for the audience, Aleida advised the students to keep the flag of the struggle for the proletariat interest high.

“My father believed that one should not concede defeat in the struggle in life. You will have to fight and move towards the path of victory. So, comrades move ahead. Study more and fight more. Be a good professional in your respective area. Never retreat. Always be with the people,” said Aleida, who was accompanied by her daughter and economist Estefania Machin Guevara.