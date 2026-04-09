‘Cruel TMC must go’: PM Modi predicts Nandigram-style ‘miracle’ for Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata in Bhabanipur

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, calling it a “nirmam sarkaar (cruel government)”, and declared that a “storm of poribortan (change)” is sweeping the state, which goes to polls in two weeks.
PM Modi, who is on his second visit to the state after the election dates were announced, made these remarks while addressing a rally in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district. He is also scheduled to hold rallies in Asansol and Suri.
Modi said that five years ago, Nandigram showed the way when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari won against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “Nandigram showed the path of change. Now, all of West Bengal is walking on that path. The miracle that happened in Nandigram will happen in Bhabanipur [the constituency where Banerjee and Adhikari are contesting from] and across Bengal,” he said. “This is not an ordinary election—it is about bringing back the pride of Bengal to strengthen the foundation for a Viksit Bengal. The first step is to remove this ‘nirmam’ government. It is very important that they go,” he added.
Pointing out that India today was progressing at a fast pace, Modi said, “But while the country is moving ahead, the TMC’s nirmam sarkar is pushing Bengal back.”
Speaking about West Bengal’s contribution to national development, Modi said, “Years ago, this was a booming port city, with trade from all over the world. But in recent years, factories in Haldia have only had locks. There was a time when people from across the country came here for work; now, the youth go to Andaman, Odisha, and other states in search of work. Under the TMC government, infiltrators have prospered, and rioters and criminals have flourished. TMC politics is based on fear. They believe in instilling fear…the TMC runs syndicates where nothing works without cut money and commission.”
PM Modi alleged that TMC ministers’ hatred toward him had deprived the state of central schemes. “Bengal will benefit not from TMC’s hatred but from PM and CM working together. So, a BJP double-engine government is necessary, as it will make Bengal self-reliant in fisheries and seafood. The BJP has created a fisheries ministry, a separate budget, and insurance of Rs 5 lakh for fishermen. If the BJP forms the government, all central schemes will be implemented swiftly, benefiting potato farmers, betel farmers…,” he added.
‘BJP will bring back faith in law’
Talking about women’s safety, PM Modi claimed that women were not safe under the TMC rule, adding that in the last 15 years, crimes against women have risen and punishment rates have gone down. He guaranteed to remove the fear spread by the TMC and restore faith in the law.
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“The BJP will remove fear and bring back faith in law. Under the BJP rule, the government system will be accountable. All corruption (cases) and scams and all crimes against women, all rape cases…files will reopen. All those who have committed corruption under the TMC rule…their place will be in jail—even if it is a minister. Those who are refugees will get all their rights, but those who are infiltrators will not be allowed to stay in Bharat,” he added.
Modi also spoke about the potential of fish farming in Bengal, particularly in Medinipur. He said that despite high demand, Bengal is not self-dependent on fish and has to rely on other states. “In 15 years of TMC rule, they could not give you fish; that is an example of corruption. Bihar also used to get fish from other states, but due to the BJP government’s policies, fish harvesting has doubled there, and they send fish to other states. Ten years ago, Assam used to import fish from other states. But now, their fish production has doubled. Their fish requirement is fulfilled, and Assam also exports to other states,” he said.
The polling for the 294-member West Bengal Assembly will take place in two phases on April 23 and April 29, with counting of votes on May 4. In 2021, the Assembly elections were held in eight phases, and the Trinamool Congress recorded a landslide victory with 213 seats, and the BJP bagged 77. The Congress and the Left Front drew a blank.
Tanusree Bose is a dedicated journalist reporting for The Indian Express from Kolkata. Her work focuses sharply on the complex administrative, political, and judicial developments across West Bengal, establishing her as an authoritative voice in regional news coverage.
Experience
Current Role: Reports for the prestigious national daily, The Indian Express, providing her content with a high level of Trustworthiness.
Geographical Expertise: Provides focused, in-depth coverage of West Bengal, demonstrating an intimate knowledge of the state's news and political nuances.
Core Authority: Her reporting portfolio highlights deep Expertise in crucial, often sensitive, beats, including:
State Politics and Governance: Covering the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), opposition strategies (BJP), and internal political controversies.
Judicial and Administrative Affairs: Closely monitoring key developments in the Calcutta High Court, particularly major rulings related to employment, education, and social issues.
Education Sector: Extensive reporting on significant controversies, such as teacher recruitment irregularities and administrative actions by the West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE).
Social & Electoral Issues: Covering public events, community tensions (e.g., religious/political gatherings), and election-related processes like the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of the electoral roll.
Tanusree Bose's consistent output and focus on high-stakes regional issues for a trusted media outlet underscore her status as a reliable and authoritative source for news from West Bengal. ... Read More