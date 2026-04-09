‘Cruel TMC must go’: PM Modi predicts Nandigram-style ‘miracle’ for Suvendu Adhikari against Mamata in Bhabanipur

PM Narendra Modi said on Thursday that infiltrators have prospered, and rioters and criminals have flourished in West Bengal under the TMC government. (PTI)

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday launched a scathing attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government in West Bengal, calling it a “nirmam sarkaar (cruel government)”, and declared that a “storm of poribortan (change)” is sweeping the state, which goes to polls in two weeks.

PM Modi, who is on his second visit to the state after the election dates were announced, made these remarks while addressing a rally in Haldia in Purba Medinipur district. He is also scheduled to hold rallies in Asansol and Suri.

Modi said that five years ago, Nandigram showed the way when BJP leader Suvendu Adhikari won against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. “Nandigram showed the path of change. Now, all of West Bengal is walking on that path. The miracle that happened in Nandigram will happen in Bhabanipur [the constituency where Banerjee and Adhikari are contesting from] and across Bengal,” he said. “This is not an ordinary election—it is about bringing back the pride of Bengal to strengthen the foundation for a Viksit Bengal. The first step is to remove this ‘nirmam’ government. It is very important that they go,” he added.