‘Crude bombs hurled’ on TMC MLA Saokat Molla’s convoy in Bhangar; 2 ISF men held

West Bengal Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla said he narrowly escaped from an attack after crude bombs were thrown at his convoy in Bhangar on Saturday night. The police have arrested two supporters of the Opposition Indian Secular Front (ISF) in connection with the violence, which injured four TMC men.

Saokat Molla, MLA for Canning East and the TMC observer for Bhangar, called it a “premeditated, life-threatening attack” by the ISF. But the Opposition party dismissed the allegation as being part of a “conspiracy to suppress its growing influence” in South 24 Parganas district.

ISF supporters allegedly attacked a TMC meeting in the Polerhat No. 2 area of Bhangar. The ISF’s lone MLA, Naushad Siddiqui, represents the constituency.