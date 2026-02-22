‘Crude bombs hurled’ on TMC MLA Saokat Molla’s convoy in Bhangar; 2 ISF men held

West Bengal Trinamool Congress MLA Saokat Molla said he narrowly escaped from an attack after crude bombs were thrown at his convoy in Bhangar on Saturday night. The police have arrested two supporters of the Opposition Indian Secular Front (ISF) in connection with the violence, which injured four TMC men.
ARTICLE CONTINUES BELOW VIDEO
Saokat Molla, MLA for Canning East and the TMC observer for Bhangar, called it a “premeditated, life-threatening attack” by the ISF. But the Opposition party dismissed the allegation as being part of a “conspiracy to suppress its growing influence” in South 24 Parganas district.
ISF supporters allegedly attacked a TMC meeting in the Polerhat No. 2 area of Bhangar. The ISF’s lone MLA, Naushad Siddiqui, represents the constituency.
“Two people have been arrested in the case. The probe is underway,” said a police official.
The ISF workers claimed that they were being framed.
Supporters of the ISF and the Land Protection Committee (Jami Raksha Committee) allegedly launched a sudden, joint attack with sticks and bamboo poles while the TMC meeting was underway. Two people were critically injured in the assault and rushed to Jirangacha Rural Hospital. Doctors stated that the injured people were under observation. Two other TMC supporters were also seriously hurt.
It is also alleged that the vehicle of Khairul Islam, a TMC leader and the Karmadhakshya of forest and land, was vandalised.
A large contingent of the Kolkata police arrived at the spot and is patrolling the area.
Story continues below this ad
Saokat Molla reached the spot shortly after the incident. He visited the hospital, spoke to the injured TMC workers, and consulted the doctors.
“They attacked Khairul Islam after turning the lights off. It was a life-threatening attack. At least four people were injured in the attack. They were first taken to the local hospital and from there to MR Bangur in Kolkata. At 10.30 pm, I went to the Polarhat police station to file an FIR. When I was just 500 m away from the police station on my way back, miscreants started throwing bombs and firing bullets. Somehow, we managed to speed away, but the vehicle behind our car got damaged. We then called the police,” Molla said.
“This MLA has no love for Bhangar. He wants to keep it disturbed for his personal benefits. He doesn’t care if people and the area remain disturbed,” Molla said of Naushad Siddiqui.
However, the ISF MLA pointed the finger at Molla. “It is Saokat Molla who always wants this area to remain tense. The police must find out the real culprits behind the violence. It will not be tolerated,” Siddiqui said.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More