scorecardresearch
Wednesday, Dec 28, 2022

Boy injured in crude bomb blast succumbs

According to police, the two cousins had come to visit their uncle at Ekdala village last week and were playing in the house when they picked up a crude bomb stocked in the room.

Police arrested Jamirul Islam, the grandfather of the two boys, on the day of the explosion.

An eight-year-old boy, who was seriously injured in a bomb explosion at Ekdala village in Margram area of Birbhum district last Friday, succumbed to injuries on Wednesday at Burdwan Medical College and Hospital.

His cousin, also eight years old, who was injured in the explosion, is also admitted to the same hospital.

According to police, the two cousins had come to visit their uncle at Ekdala village last week and were playing in the house when they picked up a crude bomb stocked in the room.

Thinking it to be a ball, they started playing with the bomb. While they were playing, the bomb exploded, injuring the two cousins.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
UPSC Key- December 28, 2022: Why you should read ‘Delimitation Comm...
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
Delhi Confidential: Tee Pe Charcha as Rahul Gandhi braves the cold
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
China, West, G20 Presidency: Opportunities & concerns for India in 2023
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban
What Govt & RBI did not tell SC: RBI opposed key Govt points for noteban

Both were taken to Rampurhat Medical College, but their condition deteriorated, and they were shifted to Burdwan Medical College.

More from Kolkata

Police arrested Jamirul Islam, the grandfather of the two boys, on the day of the explosion.

First published on: 29-12-2022 at 04:40 IST
Next Story

Wanted criminal held after encounter

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Dec 28: Latest News
Advertisement
close