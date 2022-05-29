scorecardresearch
Sunday, May 29, 2022
‘Crossed the red line’: Dhankhar takes on Abhishek for criticising judiciary

Stating that he is taking a serious note of the comments made by Banerjee, Dhankhar called upon the state's chief secretary to urgently initiate appropriate action.

By: PTI | Siliguri |
May 29, 2022 4:44:04 pm
West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar. (File)

Trinamool Congress MP Abhishek Banerjee has “crossed the red line” by criticising the judiciary for ordering CBI investigations, West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar said on Sunday, asserting that constitutional authorities in the state are under attack.

“Constitutional institutions in the state are under attack, the attack on judiciary is reprehensible,” Dhankhar said on arriving at Bagdogra airport here on the way to Darjeeling.

“In a public meeting, attacking a judge who ordered CBI inquiry into SSC scam is most condemnable,” the governor said, adding, “the honourable Member of Parliament crossed the red line”.

The Calcutta High Court has ordered CBI investigations in a number of cases in the last one year, including post-poll violence and recruitment of teachers by the School Service Commission (SSC).

TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee, at a rally in Haldia on Saturday, lashed out at “1 per cent of the judiciary” for ordering CBI investigation in “every case” in the state.

Also Read |Bengal considers ousting Governor as Visitor of private varsities

“I feel ashamed to say that there are one or two people in the judiciary who are in hand in gloves and have a tacit understanding and are ordering CBI investigation in every case. This is just 1 per cent of the judiciary,” Banerjee had said, without clarifying the allegations.

“If you think you will take action against me for speaking the truth, then I will speak the truth a thousand times,” he had said.

The development seemed to have opened another front in the turf war between the TMC government and the governor, which has been on since he assumed office in July 2019.

