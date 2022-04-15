Crimes against women under woman CM shameful: TMC MP

Amid furore over the alleged gangrape and murder of a minor girl in Nadia district, TMC MP Sougata Roy left his party red-faced on Thursday saying that any incident of crime against women in a state run by a woman chief minister is a “great shame”.

Speaking at the inauguration of a new police station in Dakshineswar, the Dum Dum Lok Sabha MP said, “I don’t know if it is because of the media, but everyone is worried about the atrocities against women (in the state). The government should have a zero tolerance policy on crimes against women. Strict action must be taken against the perpetrators of any such incident. It would be a matter of great shame even if a single incident of crime against women occurs in a state run by a woman chief minister. I hope our police administration will keep a check on such incidents.”

Roy’s remarks, made in the presence of Kamarhati TMC MLA Madan Mitra at the event organised by the Barrackpore Police Commissionerate, assume significance in the light of several incidents of crime against women across the state, including Deganga, Matia (North 24 Parganas), English Bazar (Malda), Bansdroni (Kolkata), Bolpur (Birbhum) and Nadia.

After the arrest of a TMC leader’s son in connection with the Nadia incident, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had on Monday expressed doubts over the family’s claim of gangrape saying one couldn’t be sure if the minor was raped or was pregnant.

Speaking in the presence of the state’s Director General of Police Manoj Malaviya at an event in Kolkata, the Chief Minister claimed that the girl was having an affair with the accused TMC leader’s son and Opposition parties and the media were giving a “political twist” to the incident.

“What happened is unfortunate. I condemn the incident. But I have heard that the accused and the victim were having an affair. People in their neighbourhood knew about it and so did their families. Everyone knew. So why are we jumping to conclusions before a proper investigation is conducted into the incident?” the CM had said at the event.

“The incident is said to have taken place on April 5 and the FIR was registered on April 10. Why? From where will the police get evidence now?” Banerjee said as she looked towards the DGP, saying, “Am I right or wrong?”

Latching on to Roy’s statement, Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury said, “Sougata babu is a good man. However, he did not make the remarks as forcefully and assertively as he needed to. This is because his party is in power.”

BJP state spokesperson Shamik Bhattacharya said, “The ‘woman chief minister’, as Sougata da said, is also the police minister of the state.”

CPM leader Sujan Chakraborty said, “What he said is true but he cannot say it in the presence of his party supremo. That is the unfortunate part.”

TMC leader Jayaprakash Majumder said, “Is it fine to have violence against women if a state has a male chief minister? It doesn’t matter if the CM is a male or female. Crime and violence against women should be eradicated from the society.”