‘Crimes against women should unite society, not divide it’: Students, football fans sound clarion call over Baruipur case

By Antoreep Das

“We do not believe in the politics of religion. Hindus, Muslims, Christians and Sikhs are standing together. Crimes against women should unite society, not divide it. Instead of politicising such incidents, governments must focus on protecting women and ensuring justice.” Sounding a clarion call on unity, hundreds of Chhatra Parishad activists, Congress workers, and students gathered outside the main gate of Presidency University on College Street on Tuesday to demand justice for the 11-year-old girl who was raped and murdered in Baruipur.

Carrying placards and raising slogans, the protesters accused the newly formed BJP government of failing to deliver on its promise of ensuring women’s safety and maintaining law and order.

Questioning Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari’s pre-election assurances on tackling atrocities against women, Tulika Adhikari, President of the Rural Mahila Congress, said, “Before the elections, the Chief Minister had said his government would follow the model of Uttar Pradesh, where rapists would be arrested by noon and punished by the afternoon. It has now been one and a half months since the BJP government assumed office, yet several incidents involving crimes against women, many of them minors, have been reported. Where is the promised action?”

Student leaders from Presidency University, Calcutta University and City College said their movement was not driven by religious or political affiliations but by the demand for justice and women’s safety.

Calling for stringent punishment for those convicted of sexual offences, the protesters said strict enforcement of existing laws was essential to deter such crimes. They also spoke of the growing fear among families following a series of incidents of violence against women.

The demonstration also raised concern over the alleged irregularities in the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET), with Chhatra Parishad State President Priyanka Chowdhury criticising repeated examination paper leaks and what she called “systemic failures” in the education system.

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Football enthusiasts were also among the participants of the city-side protests, turning the ongoing football season into a platform for dissent.

With the slogan, “Football is the language of protest. Football is for everyone,” the protesters held national flags of Brazil, Argentina and India along with coloured torches, as they took to the streets.

“Football is not limited to entertainment alone. Football is the language of protest. Football is the language of the movement for justice. Whenever and wherever injustice, oppression, murder, or rape has occurred, football fans have sought justice. Earlier, during the RG Kar movement phase, justice for the victim was demanded in several stadiums,” said Shanu Chattopadhyay, one of the organisers of the rally.

“The football gallery is not only a place for joy. It is also a place for protest and movement. Drawing on that lesson, today we have demanded justice for several incidents of violence against women, including the one in Baruipur,” said Rupsa Saha, another organiser.

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Earlier on Monday, representatives of the youth community took out a march in Dharmatala, demanding justice for the rape cases in Barasat, RG Kar, and Kamduni. The list also included the Unnao and Hathras cases.

In different areas like Kodalia, Garia and Baruipur of South 24 Parganas district, CPI(M) backed organisations also staged protests against the Baruipur incident.

“This march belongs to everyone. This march is for securing justice. This march does not belong to any particular political party. This march belongs to ordinary marginalized people and football lovers, above color, religion, caste, and politics,” read the banners.

(Antoreep Das is an intern with The Indian Express, Kolkata)