Cricketer Abishek Porel arrested for alleged rape of medical student

Cricketer Abishek Porel, who has represented West Bengal and the Delhi Capitals, was arrested on Tuesday after a medical student accused him of engaging in sexual relations with her under the false promise of marriage, assaulting her, and confining her against her will.
Porel, who had denied all the allegations earlier, was arrested from Emami City. “He has been remanded to police custody for three days,” Dr Kunwar Bhushan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Hooghly (Rural), said.
The wicketkeeper-batsman has been arrested on several charges, including rape, causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim of rape, sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, assault, cheating, etc.
He was arrested after the Calcutta High Court directed the police to trace, apprehend, and seize his electronic devices to prevent the potential dissemination of private photographs and data.
On June 23, a medical student from Karnataka, along with her mother, lodged a formal complaint at a police station in Hooghly district. The student said she met Porel in January 2023 and they had a three-and-a-half-year relationship, with discussions of marriage involving both families.
She alleged that Porel took her to his flat in Hooghly district while his parents were away and forcibly engaged in a physical relationship. She further alleged that on April 2 this year, Porel unlawfully confined her in Delhi, denied her food, and subjected her to severe physical abuse, leaving her debilitated and requiring immediate medical attention.
She also reported receiving threatening and abusive calls, including messages sent via an associate’s Instagram account and third-party phone numbers. She also alleged that Porel frequently recorded their intimate moments without her consent.
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Porel earned recognition for his consistent run-scoring performances for Bengal in domestic cricket and joined the Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League as a replacement for Rishabh Pant in 2023. Though he only featured in four matches during his debut IPL season, the franchise retained him for subsequent seasons.
Nudged by Calcutta High Court
After the student moved the Calcutta High Court frustrated by initial police delays, on July 14, Justice Saugata Bhattacharyya ordered the police to apprehend Porel and seize his digital devices.
Noting a police communication dated July 6 regarding a seized storage device/pen drive containing potential evidence, the court observed, “Accused persons are required to be apprehended for seizure of electronic devices lying with them so that data stored therein cannot be shared with others… Concerned police authorities are directed to continue with their endeavour to apprehend respondent nos. 6 & 7 and to make seizure of devices so obnoxious data stored therein shall not be further disseminated.”
Following the high court order, Hooghly (Rural) Superintendent of Police Kankaran Bhushan Singh visited the jurisdictional police station, held consultations with local police officers and Deputy Superintendent of Police (Crime) Abhijit Singh Mahapatra to coordinate the investigation and arrest.
Sweety Kumari is a seasoned journalist reporting from West Bengal for The Indian Express. With over a decade of experience in the media industry and eight years specifically with The Indian Express, she demonstrates considerable Expertise and Authority across a diverse range of critical beats.
Experience & Authority
Current Role: Journalist, The Indian Express, reporting from West Bengal.
Extensive Tenure: Over 10 years of experience in the media industry, with a long association (8 years) with The Indian Express, contributing to a high level of Trustworthiness.
Diverse Coverage: Covers crucial beats including Crime, Defence, Health, and Politics, alongside writing on trending topics.
Investigative Focus: Possesses a keen eye for investigative and human-interest stories, demonstrating depth and skill in impactful journalism.
Beat Versatility: Has honed her craft across diverse beats, including aviation and reporting on various incidents, ensuring well-rounded and comprehensive reportage.
Career Start: Began her journalistic journey as an Entertainment and lifestyle journalist with a news portal in Kolkata, providing a foundational understanding of media landscape and audience engagement.
Education
Advanced Education: Holds a PG in Mass Communication from Jadavpur University, equipping her with advanced media theory and skills.
Undergraduate Education: Holds an Honours degree in Journalism from Jaipuria College.
Multilingual Skill: Her fluency in English, Hindi, Bengali, and Maithili enhances her reach and capability to connect with diverse sources and communities in the region, adding a layer of accessibility and authenticity to her reporting.
Regional Roots: Originally from Bihar, she was brought up and educated in Kolkata (Kendriya Vidyalaya Salt Lake), giving her a deep, personal understanding of the cultural and political nuances of her reporting region.
Sweety Kumari's combination of significant experience, specialization in key beats like Crime and Politics, and strong academic background makes her a trusted and authoritative contributor to The Indian Express. ... Read More