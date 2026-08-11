Cricketer Abishek Porel arrested for alleged rape of medical student

Cricketer Abishek Porel, who has represented West Bengal and the Delhi Capitals, was arrested on Tuesday after a medical student accused him of engaging in sexual relations with her under the false promise of marriage, assaulting her, and confining her against her will.

Porel, who had denied all the allegations earlier, was arrested from Emami City. “He has been remanded to police custody for three days,” Dr Kunwar Bhushan Singh, Superintendent of Police, Hooghly (Rural), said.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been arrested on several charges, including rape, causing death or resulting in persistent vegetative state of victim of rape, sexual intercourse by employing deceitful means, assault, cheating, etc.