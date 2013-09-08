Crib deaths: Kolkata hospital submits preliminary report

Dr B C Roy Memorial Children Hospital authorities in Kolkata have submitted a preliminary report to the state government Saturday explaining how 36 infants died in the hospital in five days. Hospital authorities said that though the casualty was high,most were natural deaths and the infants were brought to the hospital in critical condition after other hospitals refused admission. The hospital is the largest referral childrens hospital in the eastern region has been in the news for crib deaths in the past few years.

