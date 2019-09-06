Cracks in Kolkata buildings: KMRCL to pay `5 lakh relief to each family, minister vacates his Bowbazar house

Days after hundreds of residents were evacuated from Bowbazar area in central Kolkata following cracks in their buildings due to the underground tunnel boring work for East-West Metro railway project, West Bengal Minister Tapas Roy too shifted to a temporary house on Thursday.

Meanwhile, agreeing to the state government’s requests, Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited (KMRCL) decided on Thursday to release Rs 5 lakh compensation per affected family, even as Mayor Firhad Hakim demanded Railway Minister Piyush Goyal’s intervention.

Roy, who is the Minister of State in Planning and Statistics Department, shifted to 62, Syed Avenue Road with his family after leaving his B B Ganguly Street house in Bowbazar area around 11 am as the authorities raised safety concerns following cracks is most of the buildings adjacent to his residence.

As per Roy, the chief engineer and general manager of KMRCL visited him Wednesday and asked him to vacate. The minister has been staying in the area for over a decade. “Bowbazar-Amherst Street area is not just a place where my house is located, but for me, it’s social and political lifeline. For the last few days, I have been feeling the pain of my neighbours. Now I am also going through the same pain,” said a visibly-disappointed Roy.

Along with the minister, many other residents in adjacent Gour Dey Lane too evacuated their houses Thursday. One of them, identified as Bandana Mondal, even lost her consciousness after she was asked to vacate her house in the next 24 hours.

Mayor Firhad Hakim said everyone, who has been displaced, will be compensated by the KMRCL. “They (KMRCL) have to first issue a land stability certificate from a proper authority, before clearing the debris or dismantling any house,” said Hakim, demanding Railway Minister Goyal’s intervention. Besides, Hakim, who is also the state Urban Development Minister, accused the KMRCL of negligence for the damage claiming that the situation is beyond its ability to handle.

“The railway minister should intervene and ensure that the damage is controlled and the affected people are properly rehabilitated,” Hakim said.

But, he admitted that the KMRCL has tried to salvage the situation as far as possible.

Since September 1, over 500 residents have been shifted to nearby hotels or guest houses.

On Thursday, the Kolkata Metro Railway Corporation Limited held a board meeting over the issue and decided to immediately release Rs 5 lakh relief per affected family.

It also decided to rebuild the buildings, which have been damaged beyond repair or have collapsed. The repairable buildings will be repaired and their structural health will be verified by experts, it was decided.

“Boarding and lodging expenses of the residents, who have been shifted to nearby hotels, are being borne by the KMRCL. If the hotel stay of the shifted residents is prolonged, they will be provided with flats on rent,” read a statement issued by the KMRCL.

(With PTI inputs)