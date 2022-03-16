Crack detected on runway, flight services hit at Bagdogra airport

Flight services at Bagdogra airport in North Bengal were suspended for a few hours on Tuesday after a crack was detected on the runway.

According to sources, take-offs and landings were suspended as a precautionary measure. The repair work on the runway left several passengers stranded for hours. Runway restrictions were imposed at the airport till the evening. Normal flight services were restored after 5pm following the all-clear from the Air Traffic Control (ATC).

Sources said while about 60 flights were affected, only 3 of the 30 flights which were scheduled to land could do so.

According to sources, the airport is also likely to remain closed for operations from April 22 to 25 due to resurfacing of the final layer of the runway’s flexible portion.