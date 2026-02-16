CPM youth leader Pratikur Rahman, who took on Abhishek Banerjee, resigns from party

In a major setback for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), its youth leader and a prominent minority face, Pratikur Rahman, resigned Monday from the party’s district and state committees, as well as from its primary membership.
Rahman declined to comment on the reasons for his resignation. “Whatever I want to say, I will say within the party, not outside,” he said.
However, CPM sources indicated that he may soon join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).
Speculation intensified after TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shared Rahman’s resignation letter on social media. In the letter, Rahman wrote that he “could not adjust” to the party’s recent developments.
A senior CPM leader said, “The conflict between Pratikur and party leadership started last year during the South 24 Parganas district conference. He resigned from the newly formed district committee with other party leaders. However, after the state committee’s intervention, Pratikur and others withdrew their resignation.”
The leader added that Rahman was unhappy with a recent move by CPM state secretary Md Selim, who met suspended TMC MLA Humayun Kabir. “He also openly made an adverse comment on that move.”
A youth leader from South 24 Parganas said after being removed from the party’s student wing, Rahman was assigned to the “Khet Majur” (agricultural workers’) mass organisation. The youth leader said he felt restricted in his work at the district level, which further deepened his dissatisfaction.
“We don’t know whether he will join the TMC, but his resignation is a massive loss for the party and sends a wrong message to the people just before the Assembly election,” said the youth leader.
The leader also recalled an incident from 2010–11, when Rahman was active in the Students’ Federation of India (SFI). “At that time, TMC workers assaulted him and left him near a river, assuming he was dead. Local residents rescued him and admitted him to the hospital. It is difficult to believe he would now join the TMC. We are trying to resolve the differences,” he said.
Reacting to the development, CPM central committee member Minakshi Mukherjee said, “Every comrade who fights for the party is important, and Pratikur is one of them. The party leadership will speak about his resignation. The resignation of any comrade is a loss for us.”
A native of Diamond Harbour, Rahman graduated with honours in Political Science from Diamond Harbour Fakir Chand College. He lives on the outskirts of the town with his parents, two brothers, wife, and daughter.
Although his family runs a building materials supply business, he chose not to join it and instead entered Left politics during his college years. Rahman is currently a full-time party worker and is pursuing an LLB degree from Odisha.
