CPM youth leader Pratikur Rahman, who took on Abhishek Banerjee, resigns from party

In a major setback for the Communist Party of India (Marxist), its youth leader and a prominent minority face, Pratikur Rahman, resigned Monday from the party’s district and state committees, as well as from its primary membership.

Rahman declined to comment on the reasons for his resignation. “Whatever I want to say, I will say within the party, not outside,” he said.

However, CPM sources indicated that he may soon join the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC).

Speculation intensified after TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh shared Rahman’s resignation letter on social media. In the letter, Rahman wrote that he “could not adjust” to the party’s recent developments.