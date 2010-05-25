CPM will rake up Rizwanur case to nail Jaweed Khan

The ruling CPM today demanded action against Jaweed Khan,mayoral candidate for the Trinamool Congress in the forthcoming Kolkata Municipal Corporation election,for his alleged involvement in the Rizwanur Rehman murder case.

The party has decided to take up the issue as it feels the fate of nearly 45 of the 141 seats would be decided by the minorities. For the next five days,the ruling party has decided to hit the streets over the issue.

At a press conference today,CPM Kolkata district committee leaders said that the Trinamool candidate from ward no 64 was named in the suicide note of Rizwanur. The leaders believe that the case will still have an impact on the minority community,especially since the brother of Rizwanur,Rukbanur Rehman was picked up by Trinamool chief Mamata Banerjee as a candidate for ward no 65.

We welcome the High Court order for fresh investigation into the case. At the same time we want that Jaweed Khans involvement should be investigated, said Rabin Deb,CPM leader.

Khan,however,said that the ruling party is trying to trivialise the case by involving his name with the murder case. It was not a suicide case,Rizwanur was murdered and the administration was involved in the murder, said Khan.

Earlier,Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee had said the name of a Trinamool leader was referred to in the letter of Rizwanur.

A chief minister cannot comment on a subjudice matter. How can Bhattacharjee blame me when the CBI and the CID had given me a clean chit in the case? However,I welcome any inquiry against me. I am ready to prove myself innocent, Khan told The Indian Express.

Meanwhile,the CPM has decided to distribute leaflets among the voters describing the involvement of Khan in the case. Party sources said that about three years ago the issue was considered as the death nail for the Left Front among the minorities. In fact,along with the Justice Sachar Committee reports,Rizwanur case also had a negative impact on the voters,which was reflected in the 2009 Lok Sabha poll results.

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App