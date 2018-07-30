CPM, TMC leaders share dais, trigger speculations

Leaders of both the parties assured the members of the forum that they would stand by them to protest against such policies adopted by the central government. (File) Leaders of both the parties assured the members of the forum that they would stand by them to protest against such policies adopted by the central government. (File)

CPM and TMC leaders on Saturday shared the dais at a mass sit-in held in the city to protest against the Centre’s “attempts to privatise banks”. This fuelled speculations of talks of an alliance between the two parties in the state. State minister and TMC leader Aroop Biswas and veteran CPM leader Shyamal Chakraborty took part in the protest organised by the state chapter of the All India Bank Officers Confederation in Kolkata. Leaders of both the parties assured the members of the forum that they would stand by them to protest against such policies adopted by the central government.

Chakraborty, however, urged reporters not to attach any political meaning to the event. He said that he had come for the event to put forth grievances of bank employees before the central government.

“There is no question of joining hands with the TMC. Both the parties are active in trade union movements. There is nothing wrong in sharing a dais when it comes to such movements. it was not a political meeting. It was organised by a bank officers’ federation…It was a coincidence that our seats were arranged side by side,” Chakraborty said. Biswas was not available for comment.

