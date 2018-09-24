CPM takes out two rallies in Kolkata, calls for impartial probe

CPM workers took out a protest rally in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul) CPM workers took out a protest rally in Kolkata on Sunday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

The Kolkata District Committee of CPM on Sunday took out two separate rallies in the city to condemn the killing of two students in North Dinajpur.

While one rally was taken out from Gariahat to Hazra Crossing, another was taken out from Shyambazar five-point crossing to College Street. CPM workers demanded that there be an impartial probe into the death of the students and punishment should be meted out to the guilty. They also said that both the ruling Trinamool Congress and BJP were indulging in politics over the issue.

“Only a fair probe into this incident will unearth the truth. We are seeing enough politics over this issue and it is time that victim families must get justice. We demand that the guilty must be punished,” said a senior CPM leader.

At the conclusion of the rally, CPM workers also put up a road blockade at Hazra Crossing. However it was lifted following intervention by Kolkata Police.

