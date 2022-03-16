CPM state conference begins in Kolkata: ‘Organisational weakness behind Assembly poll loss’

CPM STATE committee secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on Tuesday expressed concern about the absence of “leadership activism” at several movements launched by the party in the state. Mishra was speaking on the first day of the three-day state conference of the Communist Party of India (Marxist).

According to sources, Mishra said although leadership activism should have been shown at several junctures, this did not happen, adding that at times party workers even tried to cover up the lack of leadership activism in the state.

Earlier, CPM general secretary Sitaram Yechury inaugurated the conference at Pramod Dasgupta Bhavan at 10 am.

After the inaugural speech, Mishra placed a review report of the party’s dismal performance in the last Assembly elections.

Mishra said the party has lost its support base to a large extent due to “organisational weakness.” The party needs to recover lost ground and measures would be taken in that direction, he said.

Mishra also said the United Front alliance was “not properly promoted” in the run-up to the Assembly elections.

After the report presentation, leaders from several districts analysed it, pointing out that the party leadership failed to guide comrades at the lower level properly before the elections and that the top leadership was not ready to hear the problems of the lower-level comrades.

In his speech, former MLA Tanmay Bhattacharya apologised for his reaction after the Assembly election results. However, he also criticised “inconsistency” on the part of the party leadership to stand by a definite political understanding.

A district-level leader, who did wish not to be named, said that in the report, the leadership identified the “shortcomings” of the Left Front’s lower-level leaders and workers. “But who will identify the problems with the top leadership, who failed to guide them properly and take a proper political stand?,” he asked.