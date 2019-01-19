CPM: Secular forces should rally against both BJP, TMC

CPM state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra on Friday expressed solidarity with Congress president Rahul Gandhi’s assertion about “true nationalism” being defended on the “pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism”, but went on to add that the Trinamool Congress was “atrocious” on all three counts.

The remark came hours after Rahul wrote to Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, extending his support for the Brigade Rally.

“Congress president Rahul Gandhi… has emphasised that true nationalism and development can be defended on the tested pillars of democracy, social justice and secularism. He is right. However, our experience in West Bengal shows that the role of the ruling party in the state is utterly atrocious in all three counts… democratic and secular forces should rally against both BJP and TMC,” Mishra said in a statement.

The CPM state secretary also said thousands of false cases had been lodged against leaders and workers of opposition parties in Bengal. “They are facing regular physical attacks. Congress activists are no exception to this. The police has been subjugated as a loyal force of the ruling party. On the question of communalism, BJP and TMC are supplementing each other. Both parties are destroying the rich heritage of amity and unity of Bengal through competitive communalism.”