CPM member writes for TMC mouthpiece, faces show-cause notice

In the series of articles titled “Bongo Rajnitite Narishakti [Women power in Bengal politics]”, the first of which was published on Wednesday, Ajanta discusses the contribution of women politicians in West Bengal from the pre-Independence era till the present times.

The CPI(M) is likely to send a show-cause notice to its member Ajanta Biswas for writing for the Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) mouthpiece Jago Bangla. Biswas is the daughter of the late Anil Biswas who was the party’s Politburo member and state general secretary.

Ajanta teaches history at Rabindra Bharati University. She is a CPI(M) card-holder and a member of the party’s organisations of teachers and professors. Though the CPI(M) refused to comment officially, sources in the party said the matter was discussed at its state committee meeting on Wednesday. Ajanta too was unavailable for comments.

“She is a party member. How can she write an article without permission from the party in a daily newspaper of a rival political party?” asked a senior leader.

Another veteran CPI(M) leader said, “According to party discipline, she should be at least suspended. Now, it is to be seen what steps the party will take against the daughter of a former powerful leader. Had Anil Biswas been there, he would not have spared her.”

In the series of articles titled “Bongo Rajnitite Narishakti [Women power in Bengal politics]”, the first of which was published on Wednesday, Ajanta discusses the contribution of women politicians in West Bengal from the pre-Independence era till the present times. The series began with an article on freedom fighter Basanti Devi, and is scheduled to end with one on TMC chief Mamata Banerjee, whose desire to become the chief minister was once mocked by Anil Biswas.

The top TMC leadership, however, defended Ajanta. TMC secretary-general and senior minister Partha Chatterjee said, “It seems that people are more concerned about the person who wrote the article than the article itself. The article is on a very important issue and it is written by a person who knows the subject. Everyone should read the article and get enlightened. The matter is entirely academic and I believe that party and politics should not come into it.”

TMC spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said, “We should read the article, then appreciate or criticise it. The name behind the article should not come in our way of appreciation. She is a teacher of history and she has taken a historical perspective in writing the article…”