CPM leader expelled for ‘colluding with BJP’ in West Bengal

The CPM’s South Dinajpur committee on Friday expelled 45-year-old leader Nirod Das for “colluding” against the party with the area’s BJP unit.

Das, who was a CPM member for the past 20 years, had been heading the Tapan area committee in South Dinajpur in addition to being a district committee member. He could not be contacted for comment.

Confirming the expulsion, South Dinajpur district secretary Narayan Biswas said, “Although Nirod Das has not officially joined BJP, he had been working on BJP’s behalf for some time. He has been expelled from the party for good. How can he work for the BJP when the ideologies of the two parties are so different? What we have found from our inquiry is that he had been helping them during the panchayat elections as well. He held such a position of responsibility in our party and his area. Of course this collusion with the BJP has affected us.”

CPM Zilla committee member Manabesh Chowdhury said Das had started a “whisper campaign” in his area to convince people to vote for the BJP and to soften the stand of CPM cadres towards BJP.

“When we came to know of this, I went and tried talking to him. But this eventually had no effect. So he was expelled. This is not a common phenomenon here, we don’t have droves of CPM workers joining BJP. I have heard Das is to join the BJP soon,” said Chowdhury.

Biswas, meanwhile, pointed out that there has been a trend in the state and the district of CPM workers leaning towards the BJP.

“When we are constantly under attack from the ruling party it becomes difficult to defend ourselves… The feeling now is that in the face of Trinamool’s atrocities, since BJP is in power at the Centre, there is at least a better chance of fighting TMC as a BJP worker,” said Biswas.

