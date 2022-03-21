CPM in tatters in Bengal, its newly crowned state secy faces an uphill task

With the Communist Party of India (Marxist) in dire straits, Md Salim, the party’s newly appointed state secretary in West Bengal, has a tough task at hand.

Having no member either in the state assembly or the Lok Sabha, the party, in Bikash Bhattacharya, has just one representative from the state in the Rajya Sabha. In such a scenario, the CPI(M) chose Salim, a popular face who has the experience of “leading from the front”, over Sridip Bhattacharya, Sujan Chakraborty and Samik Lahiri who also were contenders for the post.

Salim said, “There is nothing new for a Communist Party member facing tough times. We will have to fight and that is why we are CPI(M) members.”

Party leaders said as state secretary Salim will have to prove his mettle by increasing the vote share of the Left front in the state.

Since 2011, the CPI(M)’s vote share has been on a continuous decline — from 24% to 5% in the last assembly election.

A senior CPIM leader said, “The party increased its vote share in the recent civic body election when compared with the last year’s assembly polls. But the increase is nominal. To overcome this situation, the party has to make a strong secretary and a veteran leader like Salim will be able to turn the tables.”

Salim says, “We are fighting against a deadly opponent (BJP) which is deeply communal in its very ideology. Its economic policies have ruined the country. Then we have a party in our state which is autocratic in nature. In West Bengal, teachers are struggling to get their demands fulfilled but the government is indifferent. We will have to establish democracy here.”

Analysts say that not only electorally but the CPI(M) will also have to strengthen its organisational structure. Four years ago, the party in a state conference had passed a resolution that it will work to increase youth members who are below 31 years of age. Even as the party resolved that at least 20% of its members will have to be below 31 in age, that percentage is only 8% this year.

Veteran leader Prakash Karat even criticised the party’s failure at the organisational level. Praising the work done by the Red Volunteers during the Covid-19 pandemic in the state, Karat s,aid “Why Red Volunteers are not being brought in the party organisation? In Kerala too, the Red Volunteers did a good job and the Left Front government stood like a rock behind them.”

Salim also stressed on the inclusion of ‘Red Volunteers’ in the party.