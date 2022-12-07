scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Dec 06, 2022

CPM holds ‘anti-communal’ rallies across West Bengal

“There is an attempt attack the diversity of cultures, eating habits and attires instead of celebrating them. They are trying to draw a communal line everywhere. For this, the RSS uses the BJP and the TMC as political tools,” Salim alleged.

The CPI(M) on Tuesday held “anti-communal rallies” in Kolkata and other districts of West Bengal over the issues ranging from the Babri Mosque demolition and actor-turned-politician Paresh Rawal’s statement on Bengalis to price rise.

In Kolkata, party leader Mohammad Salim said, “We are raising the issue of rising prices of essential items. We are asking as why there are no jobs? They are asking why we should have fish (referring to Paresh Rawal’s comment)?” The rally started at Park Circus and culminated at Rajabazar in the city before passing through AJC Bose Road, Moulali and Sealdah.

The ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) on Tuesday observed ‘Samhati Diwas’ in Kolkata on the 30th anniversary of the Babri Masjid demolition that took place on Dec 6, 1992.

First published on: 07-12-2022 at 03:20:37 am
