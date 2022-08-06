scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Friday, August 05, 2022

CPM confers award on Amartya, TMC fumes

Sen, who was not physically present to accept the award, said in a written statement that his family shared close ties with the stalwart CPM leader Muzaffar Ahmad.

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 6, 2022 3:40:21 am
Pratichi Institute director Manabi Majumder receives Muzaffar Ahmad Memorial Prize from CPI(M) state secretary Md Salim on behalf of Nobel laureate Amartya Sen for his book ‘Home in the World: A Memoir', in Kolkata on Friday. (Express Photo/Partha Paul)

Weeks after “refusing” to accept the Mamata Banerjee government’s prestigious Banga Bibhushan award, Nobel laureate Amartya Sen on Friday received the Muzaffar Ahmad Memorial Prize for his book ‘Home in the World: A Memoir’ at an event organised by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) here.

Sen, who was not physically present to accept the award, said in a written statement that his family shared close ties with the stalwart CPM leader Muzaffar Ahmad. “By accepting this award, I humbly pay my huge respect and gratitude to the late Muzaffar Ahmad,” reads out Pratichi Trust director Dr Manabi Majumdar, who received the award on behalf of the Nobel laureate, from Sen’s statement.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose, CPM state secretary Md Salim, senior party leader Surjyakanta Mishra and others were present at the function.

The event is being held to commemorate the 134th birth centenary of ‘Kakababu’ Muzaffar Ahmad, one of the country’s pioneering leaders of the Communist Movement.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...Premium
UPSC Key-August 5, 2022: Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical ...
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...Premium
Explained: What is Taiwan’s ‘porcupine strategy’ to pro...
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...Premium
‘We are being culturally, technologically driven towards anxiety-in...
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...Premium
J&K sees fall in militant attacks, but shift in recruitment strategy ...

Muzaffar Ahmad Memorial Award Committee president Mridul Dey said, “It is a masterpiece of a book which takes us on a breathtaking journey of his life. The present crisis in the country, such as the impact of communalism and the severe repression of Rohingyas under the Myanmar military regime, has found a place in this book.”

Amartya Sen had last month expressed his inability to accept the Banga Bhushan award from the Mamata Banerjee government, fuelling speculation that the refusal came in the backdrop of the CBI and the ED probes into the SSC teachers’ recruitment scam and the subsequent arrest of top state minister and Trinamool Congress leader Partha Chatterjee.

More from Kolkata

TMC, meanwhile, criticised Sen for receiving the award from the CPM. State minister and TMC leader Babul Supriyo said, “He believes in a certain political ideology which does not match our ideals. He works and thinks in his own way and we have nothing to say on this. But he is basically a tourist. Despite being such a noted economist, he could not come out of his political ideologies.”

TWO IS ALWAYS BETTER | Our two-year subscription package offers you more at less

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Kolkata News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 06-08-2022 at 03:40:21 am

Most Popular

1

When Tabu was confronted about Nagarjuna dating rumours by Karan Johar, said she cannot put a label, gave him a 9 on 'sex appeal'

2

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

3

Darlings movie review: Alia Bhatt raises the bar for movies with meaning

4

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Easy wins for Bajrang and Deepak

5

Commonwealth Games 2022 Day 8 India Live Updates: Gold for Bajrang, Silver for Anshu, Deepak and Sakshi also into Wrestling finals

Featured Stories

Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Why India needs to stop participating in Commonwealth Games
Who needs media in New India?
Who needs media in New India?
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: How will IndiGo's three-door disembarkation process work; how ...
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Explained: What are live-fire exercises, recently conducted by China?
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Dhankhar set to be elected as Vice-President, numbers firmly against Alva...
Black is the new black
Black is the new black
CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver
LIVE UPDATES

CWG: Wrestler Bajrang wins gold, Anshu settles for silver

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Congress chooses black to fight back, like others before it

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG
Opinion

Why India needs to stop participating in CWG

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’
UPSC Key

Why you should read ‘Family Courts’ or ‘Medical Tourism’

Premium
Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

Mamata meets Modi, seeks release of dues under Central schemes

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

SC grants shield from arrest to Zee News editor

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

ED freezes crypto exchange WazirX's bank assets worth Rs 65 cr

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

'We are being culturally driven towards anxiety-inducing elements of identity': Mohsin Hamid

Premium
Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs
SPONSORED

Livspace Reviews: A One-Stop Shop for Home Interior Needs

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience
SPONSORED

UPSC CSE 2021 | IAS Toppers from Rau’s IAS share their coaching experience

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed
SPONSORED

The Magic of Breastfeeding: When A Child Is Breastfed

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package
SPONSORED

LPU Graduate Gets 3 Crore Package

Latest News 

Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Aug 05: Latest News
Advertisement