Thursday, August 11, 2022

CPM, BJP & Cong target Trinamool: ‘Their leaders feel comfortable in jail’

CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged that Anubrata was just a small fragment of huge corruption in the state. “The CBI should question Mondal's main leader. They should question the Chief Minister."

By: Express News Service | Kolkata |
August 12, 2022 4:22:18 am
BJP activists celebrate after Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) arrested TMC leader Anubrata Mondal in a cow smuggling case, at Balurghat in South Dinajpur district, Thursday, Aug. 11, 2022. (PTI Photo)

Soon after the CBI arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Birbhum district president and strongman Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case, jubilant supporters of the CPI(M), BJP and the Congress came out in the streets across West Bengal targeting the state’s ruling party.

At many places, workers of the opposition parties danced to the beats of drums and distributed sweets.

Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury said that CM Mamata Banerjee should resign from her post and she should take blame for corruption.

More from Kolkata

BJP state president Sukanta Bhattacharya said that TMC leaders felt comfortable in jail. “This has been proved one more time,” he said. Leader of opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “This is just a start. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has already summoned some officers and you will see this government collapsing within six months.”

First published on: 12-08-2022 at 04:22:18 am

