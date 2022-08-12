CPM, BJP & Cong target Trinamool: ‘Their leaders feel comfortable in jail’

August 12, 2022 4:22:18 am
Soon after the CBI arrested Trinamool Congress (TMC)’s Birbhum district president and strongman Anubrata Mondal in a cattle smuggling case, jubilant supporters of the CPI(M), BJP and the Congress came out in the streets across West Bengal targeting the state’s ruling party.
At many places, workers of the opposition parties danced to the beats of drums and distributed sweets.
CPI(M) leader Sujan Chakraborty alleged that Anubrata was just a small fragment of huge corruption in the state. “The CBI should question Mondal’s main leader. They should question the Chief Minister.”
Congress state president Adhir Chowdhury said that CM Mamata Banerjee should resign from her post and she should take blame for corruption.
BJP state president Sukanta Bhattacharya said that TMC leaders felt comfortable in jail. “This has been proved one more time,” he said. Leader of opposition in Assembly Suvendu Adhikari said, “This is just a start. The ED (Enforcement Directorate) has already summoned some officers and you will see this government collapsing within six months.”
The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
