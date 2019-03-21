CPI(ML) Red Star, Jomi Jibika panel to support Left candidates

The CPI(ML) Red Star and Jomi Jibika Bastutantra o Poribesh Rakkha Committee (JJBOPRC), which spearheaded anti-land acquisition movement at Bhangar in South 24 Parganas district, have decided to support Left Front candidate Bikash Ranjan Bhattacharya from Jadavpur seat.

Bhangar, which was the centre of the anti-land acquisition movement over setting up of a power grid, falls under the Jadavpur Lok Sabha seat. “We have decided not to contest from the Jadavpur seat. Bhattacharya had supported our movement and also extended his helping hand whenever needed. Therefore, we have decided to extend our support to him,” said Sharmistha Chowdhury, member of (JJBOPRC).

The oufit contested the state panchayat elections in 2018 and submitted their nominations through WhatsApp, following a Calcutta High Court order. Out of nine candidates, five won from Polerhat II gram panchayat in Bhangar. This time, too, they have decided to contest Lok Sabha elections. “We have decided to contest the election from six seats out of 42. We will field our candidates from Balurghat, Bishnupur, Bankura, Barrackpur, Dum Dum and Barasat constituencies,” she added.

The CPI(ML) Red Star announced that they will extend their support to the outfit and its candidates.