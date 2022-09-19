scorecardresearch
CPI(M) workers detained before start of rally

Later, nearly 25 CPI(M)workers gathered in front of the police station but they too were detained. Ratan Bagchi, the party leader from South 24 Parganas district, was among those taken in custody.

Kolkata Police on Sunday detained CPI(M) leaders and workers before the start of their rally in the Maheshtala area of Kolkata over alleged state of disrepair of the city’s Budge Budge Trunk Road.

As per the programme, the party workers started gathering at Bata More. But a contingent of police personnel led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (Industrial) Nirupam Ghosh and  Diamond Harbor Additional Superintendent of Police Arka Banerjee reached there and detained several CPI(M)workers before taking them to the Maheshtala police station.

First published on: 19-09-2022 at 02:38:52 am
