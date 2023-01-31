CPI(M), Trinamool spar over tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

A VERBAL tussle broke out between the CPI(M) and the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday over the garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Beleghata Gandhi Asram in Kolkata to mark his 75th death anniversary.

The Left leadership alleged that they were prevented from paying tribute at the statue. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Left front chairman Biman Bose alleged that as they reached the venue before the arrival of Trinamool Congress leaders , they were obstructed.

The CPI (M) team also included the party’s state secretary Md Salim and its former state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, among others.

However, the ruling party claimed that the CPI(M) leadership did not adhere to the programme schedule.

They added that one of the senior TMC leaders began the programme after crossing a “curb” that was put up.

A local TMC leader hit out at the police and alleged that the CPI (M) leaders entered Gandhi Bhavan before the scheduled time for the programme. He referred to this as a “failure” on the part of the police.

Later in the day, a rally was organised at Rani Rasmani Avenue on Monday at 4 pm by the Kolkata District Committee of CPI (M). Yechury, who is also a member of the party’s central committee, told the gathering, “If anyone can fight for the people in this state, it is the red flag.” He added, “All secular parties should unite to save India.”

Salim, in his address, said, “Wherever we have gone to the people, we have received the positive response of the people. They talked. complained. People raised their hands and helped us. Now, we have to reach the doorstep of everyone’s house.

He targeted both the TMC and the BJP, saying, “Trinamool learned corruption from the BJP. The state is in turmoil.”