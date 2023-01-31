scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 30, 2023
Advertisement

CPI(M), Trinamool spar over tribute to Mahatma Gandhi

The Left leadership alleged that they were prevented from paying tribute at the statue. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Left front chairman Biman Bose alleged that as they reached the venue before the arrival of Trinamool Congress leaders , they were obstructed.

CPI (M) General Secretary Sitaram Yechury and Left Front Chairman Biman Bose during a protest rally against the Centre and state government in Kolkata Monday. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

A VERBAL tussle broke out between the CPI(M) and the ruling Trinamool Congress on Monday over the garlanding of Mahatma Gandhi’s statue at Beleghata Gandhi Asram in Kolkata to mark his 75th death anniversary.

The Left leadership alleged that they were prevented from paying tribute at the statue. CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury and Left front chairman Biman Bose alleged that as they reached the venue before the arrival of Trinamool Congress leaders , they were obstructed.

The CPI (M) team also included the party’s state secretary Md Salim and its former state secretary Surjya Kanta Mishra, among others.

However, the ruling party claimed that the CPI(M) leadership did not adhere to the programme schedule.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always
Delhi Confidential: Attorney, Always
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Key- January 30, 2023: Know about Project 39A, Beating Retreat Cerem...
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
UPSC Essentials | Key terms of the past week with MCQs
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget
ExplainSpeaking: How to evaluate a Union Budget

They added that one of the senior TMC leaders began the programme after crossing a “curb” that was put up.

A local TMC leader hit out at the police and alleged that the CPI (M) leaders entered Gandhi Bhavan before the scheduled time for the programme. He referred to this as a “failure” on the part of the police.

Later in the day, a rally was organised at Rani Rasmani Avenue on Monday at 4 pm by the Kolkata District Committee of CPI (M). Yechury, who is also a member of the party’s central committee, told the gathering, “If anyone can fight for the people in this state, it is the red flag.” He added, “All secular parties should unite to save India.”

Advertisement

Salim, in his address, said, “Wherever we have gone to the people, we have received the positive response of the people. They talked. complained. People raised their hands and helped us. Now, we have to reach the doorstep of everyone’s house.

More from Kolkata

He targeted both the TMC and the BJP, saying, “Trinamool learned corruption from the BJP. The state is in turmoil.”

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 31-01-2023 at 05:12 IST
Next Story

Union Budget 2023: Realtor demands more sops, tax benefits for affordable housing sector

🇮🇳 Republic Day Special Price | This limited offer gives you an annual subscription at Rs 999 along with added benefits
See Offer
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jan 30: Latest News
Advertisement
close