scorecardresearch
Tuesday, Nov 29, 2022

CPI(M) expels 10 members for joining hands with BJP in co-operative polls

CPI(M) East Medinipur district secretary Niranjan Sihi said these members were expelled according to the party's constitution.

The Samabyay Bachao Samity had won from 52 seats uncontested, after the TMC withdrew from 34 of the 46 seats where it had put up candidates.

The CPI(M) announced to have expelled 10 of its members for entering into an alliance with the BJP in East Medinipur district for the co-operative society elections held on November 6.

CPI(M) East Medinipur district secretary Niranjan Sihi said these members were expelled according to the party’s constitution.

The candidates, who had filed nominations by forming an independent organisation, ‘Samabyay Bachao Samity’ (Save Cooperatives Organisation), swept all the 63 seats in the polls held for the cooperatives, blanking out the ruling Trinamool Congress. Of the 63 seats, 43 are of the BJP and 20 of the CPI(M).

The Samabyay Bachao Samity had won from 52 seats uncontested, after the TMC withdrew from 34 of the 46 seats where it had put up candidates.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...Premium
UPSC Key- November 29, 2022: Why you should read ‘Executive Vs Judiciary’...
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votesPremium
Delhi Confidential: Ahead of Gujarat polls, BJP worries about NOTA votes
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner optionsPremium
Agrarian Punjab diesel-driven; Delhi opts for cleaner options
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...Premium
The shadow of 1979: Iran and Saudi Arabia are fighting Islamism; Pakistan...

A senior CPIM leader from East Medinipur said, “The BJP and our party are poles apart — both politically and ethically. So there is no question of alliance with the BJP in any circumstances. The party already has sent a stern message to grassroots level workers on the matter.”

More from Kolkata

Sihi said that a commission has been formed on the issue and if it found more people involved in such activities then action would be taken against them too.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 30-11-2022 at 05:07:10 am
Next Story

Ex-minister, CPI(M) veteran Manab Mukherjee dies at 67

Decision 2022 | Our election coverage from Gujarat and Himachal, stay updated
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

ie-banner

ie-banner

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Nov 29: Latest News
Advertisement
close