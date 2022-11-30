CPI(M) expels 10 members for joining hands with BJP in co-operative polls

The CPI(M) announced to have expelled 10 of its members for entering into an alliance with the BJP in East Medinipur district for the co-operative society elections held on November 6.

CPI(M) East Medinipur district secretary Niranjan Sihi said these members were expelled according to the party’s constitution.

The candidates, who had filed nominations by forming an independent organisation, ‘Samabyay Bachao Samity’ (Save Cooperatives Organisation), swept all the 63 seats in the polls held for the cooperatives, blanking out the ruling Trinamool Congress. Of the 63 seats, 43 are of the BJP and 20 of the CPI(M).

The Samabyay Bachao Samity had won from 52 seats uncontested, after the TMC withdrew from 34 of the 46 seats where it had put up candidates.

A senior CPIM leader from East Medinipur said, “The BJP and our party are poles apart — both politically and ethically. So there is no question of alliance with the BJP in any circumstances. The party already has sent a stern message to grassroots level workers on the matter.”

Sihi said that a commission has been formed on the issue and if it found more people involved in such activities then action would be taken against them too.