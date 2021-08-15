West Bengal: CPI(M) celebrates Independence Day on grand scale

The CPI(M) celebrated Independence Day on a grand scale, hoisting the tricolour at all its party offices across West Bengal on Sunday.

Left Front chairman Biman Bose hoisted the national flag at the party’s state headquarters in Alimuddin Street in Kolkata as the national anthem was played in the background.

Politburo member Md Salim and central committee member Sujan Chakraborty were present along with other members of the party.

As Bose hoisted the flag, it got entangled and unfurled top-down, but soon it was rectified.

“This time the Central Committee asked all the party offices to hoist the tricolour as part of our decision to observe the 15th August in a grand manner on the 75th anniversary of Independence,” Chakraborty told PTI.

In the past, the party used to mainly organise programmes like human chains to foster national integration on this day, while different wings of the CPI(M) used to hoist the national flag on their own, he said.

In a resolution passed in the first week of August, the Central Committee decided that the party will observe the 75th anniversary, emphasising the role of the Communists in the freedom movement and its contribution in the building of modern India.

“On the 75th year of Independence, the country faces bigger dangers — the threat from Hindutva forces, the threat of communalism,” Chakraborty said, explaining the decision to celebrate the day on a grand scale.

“We will not confine our activities by organising human chains only. We will project the significance of the day throughout the year in a sustained manner,” he added.

The national flag was also hoisted at CPIM offices across the state by local leaders.