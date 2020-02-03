CPI launches ‘oust BJP’ campaign, calls secular forces to come together

CPI national secretary D Raja CPI national secretary D Raja

CPI national secretary D Raja on Sunday called upon secular and democratic forces of the country to join hands to oust the BJP from power accusing it of trying to polarise the society on religious lines by bringing the Citizenship (Amendment) Act.

Addressing a public meeting on the first day of the three-day CPI national council meeting here, Raja said the new citizenship law is not only against Muslims, but also “against the poor, Dalits, tribals and common people”.

He said the party is launching a “BJP Hatao, Desh Banchao” campaign.

“By bringing in the CAA, the BJP and RSS want to break India, divide people, want to polarise society. This is their sinister design. What (Narendra) Modi and (Amit) Shah are doing today is fascism. It is inhuman,” he said.

The senior Left leader said the Constitution stands for inclusiveness, equality and fraternity. “The Constitution says we the people of India. It does not say we the Hindus or Christians or Muslims. Please all join hands to stop the BJP-RSS’ gameplan to make India a Hindu Rashtra”, Raja said.

The CPI national secretary said India does not belong to Narendra Modi and Amit Shah alone. “We saw what had happened in some countries of Europe where a similar law was in force. A similar situation will happen in India if such a law is in force here. The country does not belong to Modi and Shah alone it belongs to all of us. We have to understand why there is so much agitation and protests on roads. This protests and agitations are being held to save our country and our Constitution,” the CPI leader said.

He said a “BJP Hathao, Desh Bachao” campaign would be launched to reach out to every state and every corner of the country will be the foremost agenda of the three-day party session, Raja said.

