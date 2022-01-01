Amid Covid surge, Bengal govt cancels ‘Duare Sarkar’ camps, CM’s event in Kolkata

Amid a sharp spike in Covid-19 case in parts of West Bengal, especially in Kolkata, the state government on Saturday indefinitely put on hold its ‘Duare Sarkar’ (government at your doorstep) programme. As a part of the outreach programme, the government had earlier planned to hold camps across the state from January 2.

A government notification issued to the effect read, “Duare Sarkar programme has been postponed for now and will be held subsequently. The dates for the same will be communicated in due course.”

The government has also called off a programme at the Netaji Indoor Stadium in Kolkata, which was scheduled for January 3, during which student credit cards were to be distributed. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee was scheduled to attend the event.

Sources in the administration said that the government is planning to announce a set of new Covid-19 restrictions, including a night curfew, from Monday.

Meanwhile, state Power Minister Arup Biswas has been admitted to a private hospital after he tested positive for Covid-19. Doctors have said that Biswas is stable now.