Covid vaccines to be administered free of cost in Bengal, declares Mamata

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee during an election campaign at Habibpur, Malda. (Express Photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee Thursday announced that her government will give Covid vaccines free of cost to every person of the state.

Speaking at a rally in Tapan, South Dinajpur, she said from May 5, all eligible people in Bengal can avail the vaccines free of cost.

Earlier in the day, she shredded the Centre over its pricing policy for Covid-19 vaccines.

The CM tweeted, “One nation, one party, one leader shouts BJP all the time but to save lives they can’t have one price for vaccine. Every Indian needs free vaccine, regardless of age, caste, creed and location. GoI must fix ONE price for Covid vaccine irrespective of who pays— Centre or the States.”

Serum Institute of India (SII) Wednesday announced that it will sell its vaccine, Covishield, at ₹400 to state governments and at ₹600 to private hospitals in the country.

Banerjee Thursday also wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, urging him to set a uniform price for the vaccine.