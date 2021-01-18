After MLAs got jabs, BJP describes TMC as ‘vaccine thieves’

A day after a few Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders in Purba Bardhaman district, including MLAs Rabindranath Chatterjee and Subhash Mondal, received Covid-19 vaccine shots, the BJP on Sunday continued to lash out at the ruling party. In response, the TMC accused the Centre of not supplying enough vaccine doses to Bengal.

Targeting Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, BJP IT Cell chief Amit Malviya tweeted, “First, they stole ration meant for the poor, then they stole money meant for post-Amphan reconstruction, now they are snatching away priority Covid vaccines sent by Modi government for frontline health workers! Only Pishi’s party has this rare distinction.”

Former state transport minister Suvendu Adhikari, who joined the saffron party last month, labelled the TMC a party of “Tika chor [vaccine thieves]”. He tweeted, “‘Frontline healthcare worker’ or ‘frontline politician’? The kings of cut money @AITCofficial are leaving nothing behind! Instead of following the national policy of vaccinating healthcare workers first, #TikaChorTMC is stealing #CovidVaccines from those who need it most.”

“The vaccines sent by the Central government are for healthcare staffers, police personnel and other frontline workers who are serving the society in the pandemic situation. Nearly 3.5 crore vials were dispatched by the Centre across the country. These doses are not meant for political leaders,” state BJP president Dilip Ghosh told reporters.

Reacting to the BJP’s accusations, state minister and TMC secretary-general Partha Chatterjee said, “It is election time, the BJP’s only agenda is to carry out personal attacks. It is the Centre that is not adequately supplying Covid vaccines to West Bengal. It is keeping control over the supplies. If needed, the state government will bear the cost of administering the vaccine to every person in the state.”