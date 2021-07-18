Covid toll in West Bengal set to cross 18,000, 8 more die

A covid patient being taken for further investigation from a ward at the Medical college & hospital in Kolkata. (Express photo by Partha Paul)

West Bengal’s toll attributed to Covid inched closer to the 18,000 mark with eight more patients succumbing to the virus in the last 24 hours.

The new deaths took the toll to 17,988.

The Covid caseload reached 15,17,380 with an addition of 899 infections since Friday. Today 1,042 patients were declared recovered, taking the cumulative figure to 14,86,059 at a rate of 97.94 per cent. With this, active cases dropped to 13,333.

Of the new infections, North 24 Parganas recorded the highest at 88 followed by Kolkata’s 62. Their neighbouring districts Hooghly, Howrah and South 24 Parganas recorded 49, 45 and 42 cases.

Bankura saw 72 cases while Purba Midnapore and Paschim Midnapore recorded 64 each.

In North Bengal, Darjeeling saw the highest at 89 and Jalpaiguri 57.