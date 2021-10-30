Covid Surge: As Kolkata Police step up vigil, 430 booked in a day for not wearing masks

THE KOLKATA Police have stepped up vigil related to Covid-19 protocols across the city, especially to check whether people are wearing face masks.

Police personnel have also been distributing masks and alerting people to maintain Covid protocols. A total of 430 people have been booked and prosecuted for not using face mask in last 24 hours, police said. As many as 68 people have been booked and prosecuted for spitting in a public place .

“Mask is compulsory, each one of us should wear mask. Because of the carelessness of a few, everyone cannot suffer.

Once we are fully vaccinated we will be safe,” said Firhad Hakim, chairman of the KMC board of administrators.

Meanwhile, Bengal recorded 982 new cases of the coronavirus infection (Covid-19) in the past 24 hours, a bulletin issued by the state health ministry said on Friday. With this latest rise, Bengal’s Covid-19 infection tally has gone up to 15,91,014 cases. The bulletin showed that 8 new deaths were recorded in the state in the same duration, taking the fatality tally to 19,113

The state recorded 860 Covid-19 recoveries in the past 24 hours. The number of people cured of the disease in the state has now gone up to 15,63,678, the health department bulletin said. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in West Bengal now stands at 98.28 per cent.

West Bengal now has 8,223 active Covid-19 cases. North 24 Parganas recorded 2 deaths while Kolkata, Jalpaiguri, Uttar Dinajpur, Dakshin Dinajpur, Nadia, Hooghly and Kolkata reported 1 Covid-19 deaths each on Friday.

The highest number of new cases were recorded in Kolkata at 273 followed by North 24 Parganas at 161.

On Friday, October 29, around 9,73,151doses were administered in the state and cumulatively 7,63,85,841 doses have been administered.