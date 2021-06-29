Bengal: Covid restrictions to continue till July 15 with some relief

As per the government's notification, all bazaars and markets can remain open from 6 am to noon, and other shops from 11 am to 8 pm. (Representational)

The West Bengal government on Monday announced more relaxations for salons, gyms, government offices and public buses while some Covid restrictions will continue till July 15.

“Covid-19 restrictions will remain effective till July 15. Salons and beauty parlours can open from 11am to 6pm with 50% seating capacity provided that the staff has been vaccinated. Gyms can work with 50% capacity because now many young boys and girls are working in these institutions,” said Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Working hours of banks have been extended by two hours from 10 am to 2 pm.

As per the government’s notification, all bazaars and markets can remain open from 6 am to noon, and other shops from 11 am to 8 pm.

Private and corporate offices have been allowed to work from 10 am to 4 pm at 50% capacity. Buses can also operate with 50% occupancy.

However, local and suburban trains will be remain closed to the general public.

The chief minister said, “The situation has not come to start local train service.”

All schools, colleges, universities, polytechnics, anganwadi centres and other educational institutions will continue to remain closed.

All kinds of gathering would continue to be prohibited. Banerjee said, “I have come to know that many political organisations were not following Covid restrictions. I have already asked police to take strict action under the epidemic law against them.” Banerjee urged people to continue to follow Covid protocols.

Meanwhile, the state recorded 1,761 fresh Covid cases and 32 deaths in the last 24 hours. These additions took the total caseload to 14,96,710 and toll at 17,644. The number of active cases declined to 21,580.

As many as 2,033 patients have been discharged, taking the discharge rate to 97.38%.

Currently, 18,291 people are in home isolation and 686 in safe homes. Total 50,005 samples were tested, of which, 3.52 percent returned positive.