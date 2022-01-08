Covid positive student says forced to visit campus, RBU denies

A Covid positive student, who recently enrolled for the Master of Social Work course at Rabindra Bharati University’s Centre for Distance and Online Education (CDOE), physically reached the Salt Lake campus on Friday to complete her verification process after allegedly being told over phone that no special treatment will be meted out to her.

Ushashi Chakraborty (24), who tested positive for the virus on Thursday, further alleged that she was told that her admission fees of Rs 10,000 will stand forfeited and she may also lose her seat if she fails to physically appear for the verification process.

Before leaving for the verification process, Ushashi, who resides in Dum Dum, took to Facebook to narrate her ordeal. She wrote, “Amar jonno keu infected hole sei daybhar Rabindra Bharati University er. Amar kono daybhar nei (If someone gets infected because of me, Rabindra Bharati University should be held responsible).”

Later, speaking to The Indian Express, she said, “After receiving my Covid report, I rang up the number from where I had received a call about the verification process on Friday morning. Despite informing the person on the other side that I had tested positive and asking to be verified online, the official told me that no special treatment will be meted out and I will have to be physically present on campus.”

She added, “With no option left, I booked an app-based bike and reached the campus. After waiting in a queue for some time, I finally reached the counter. On informing them that I had tested positive for Covid, I was told to immediately leave the campus. They also told me that the entire process will be done on WhatsApp.”

However, denying her claims, Prof Ashis Kumar Das, Director, CDOE, Salt Lake Campus, said, “Firstly, we had scheduled the verification process at a much earlier date and those who couldn’t get themselves verified then, had two more days — January 6 and 7. Secondly, the candidate did not mention on call that she had tested positive for Covid. Had she informed the official whom she got in touch with over telephone, I am sure he would have not asked her to physically appear for the verification.”

He added, “The candidate could have personally got in touch with me over phone or email. I would have definitely considered her case.” Das said her verification process has been completed through WhatsApp.