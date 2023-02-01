Covid pandemic highlighted importance of statistics: Cambridge varsity professor

INDIA’S LARGE and varied population provides an ideal basis for biostatistical research, said Prof Sir David John Spiegelhalter, University of Cambridge, said here on Tuesday.

Spiegelhalter, FRE, OBE, Chair, Winton Centre for risk and evidence communication, Department of pure mathematics and mathematical statistics, University of Cambridge, addressing the graduating students as chief guest during the 57th convocation at the Indian Statistical Institute (ISI). “Statisticians should welcome the rise of data science and machine learning,” he said.

Citing the example of the Covid-19 pandemic, he spoke about the constant demand for explanation of statistics related to Covid.

“Covid meant constant demands for explanation of the huge number of statistics with which the public were being bombarded. This was challenging. First, there are many complex statistical issues, for example the definition of a Covid death, testing regimes, false positives and negatives, excess deaths and so on,” he said.

During the convocation, degrees and diplomas were awarded to students in the fields of statistics, mathematics, computer science, quantitative economics, quality, reliability, operations research etc. In total, 716 students have passed different courses during 2022. As many as 29 students were awarded Ph.Ds by the institute.

In all, 365 students were awarded Ph.Ds, Masters, Degrees and PG diplomas. Of these, there were 29 Ph.Ds, 212 Masters, 77 Degrees and 47 post-graduate degrees in different categories. Fifteen students were also awarded for their excellence. Besides, a total number of 62 candidates received Post Graduate Diploma in Business Analytics (PGDBA).

“The pandemic demonstrated to everyone how important statistics are both for those making policy and for the public understanding of what is going on. But we know that statistics can be used or misused to support extreme claims, especially on social media and it can be challenging to keep a middle way between polarised opinions. There is often pressure from the media to take a strong view, which I think should be resisted by statisticians and other scientists,”

he added.

Advertisement

Dr G P Samanta, Chief Statistician of India and Secretary Ministry of Statistics and Programme Implementation, Dr. Sankar Kumar Pal, National Science Chair, SERB DST, Former Director and Distinguished Scientist and President of ISI, Prof Sanghamitra Bandyopadhyay, Director of the Institute and Prof. Amita Pal, Dean of Studies were present.