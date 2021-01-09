Covid Pandemic: Dry run done, Bengal set to receive vaccine

“With this trial, we all are now prepared to protect our countrymen by vaccinating them. The trial run will help the frontline workforce and people get the vaccine quickly and safely as per the prescribed phase-wise rollout,” said an official. (Representational)

A massive vaccination drill for Covid-19 was held in all the districts of the state on Friday. Bengal has now successfully completed the dry run to simulate the actual vaccine administration. The dry run was conducted at three different centres in every district.

According to sources, the first batch of the “Covishield” Covid vaccine is likely to land in Kolkata from the Serum Institute of India in Pune by Saturday. Special vehicles equipped to store the vaccine at the required temperature will be used to transport it to cold storage facilities.

Sources said that during the dry run, several things were assessed, such as how to maintain proper social distancing, how to check identity of every person, properly administrating vaccine shots, validation of data in CoWIN app, observation for 30 minutes post vaccination and reassuring the people who take the shots. As per the Centre’s instructions, during the vaccination drive four types of officers will be deployed at a site. “Vaccinator” officers will consist of doctors, staff nurses and pharmacists who are legally authorised to give injections. Then there will be vaccine officer 1 including police, home guards, civil defence, NCC, NSS to check the registration status of a beneficiary. There will be two vaccine officers who will verify documents. Another two vaccine officers will manage the crowd.

On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a meeting with CMs of all states about Covid vaccine distribution.

As per sources, after the commencement of the vaccination process, the registered person will be informed about the day, place and time of vaccination through a message on the registered mobile and the certificate after receiving the vaccination will also be received on the same mobile number.The vaccination booth will be designed as per the government guidelines.

Meanwhile, 926 persons tested positive for Covid-19 and 21 persons died in the state over the past 24 hours. As many as 1,136 persons were cured of the infection. The number of active cases further decreased and became 8,245.

The total death toll in the state rose to 9,902 on Friday. The cumulative number of discharged persons became 5,40,952. The recovery rate has increased to 96.75 per cent.