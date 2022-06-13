Covid numbers continue upward surge; no deaths

West Bengal’s Covid-19 tally continued to surge on Sunday as the state saw 123 more persons testing positive for the virus, as per the health department bulletin. However, no deaths due to the disease were reported in West Bengal. On Friday, the state had clocked 107 new infections.

Till now, the virus has claimed 21, 205 patients in the state and West Bengal’s positivity rate is 1.6 per cent. Over the past 24 hours, 54 patients had recovered from the disease and 7,695 samples were collected for testing during the period.

Officials said that West Bengal’ recovery rate was reported to be 98.91 per cent on Sunday.

While 713 Covid-19 patients were recovering in home isolation, 18 were undergoing treatement in hospitals.