Covid drill organised at hospitals across West Bengal

A COVID-19 drill was conducted at hospitals across West Bengal on Tuesday to check the infrastructure to combat any spike in coronavirus cases, the health department said on Tuesday.

Drills were organised at several hospitals, including M R Bangur Hospital, Infectious Diseases & Beleghata General Hospital, Medical College Hospital Kolkata, RG Kar Medical College and Shambhunath Pandit Hospital, apart from Dr B C Roy Post Graduate Institute of Paediatric Sciences, an official said.

“This was done to check the preparedness of the hospitals in case of a rise in Covid cases. The situation is under control, there is nothing to panic,” said Director of Health Services Dr. Siddhartha Neogi. The exercise was organised at six public hospitals in Kolkata and at several others across Bengal, added Neogi.

Around 3 pm, a health worker at M R Bangur hospital was brought to the emergency department as a Covid patient. The ‘patient’ was then placed on a High Dependency Unit (HDU) bed and an oxygen mask was given. A team of doctors checked whether oxygen was being given in the right amount or not.

According to officials, infrastructure was tested, manpower was checked to ensure hospital staff and others are prepared to tackle the Covid situation.

“Under the leadership of Hon’ble CM Smt @MamataOfficial, Bengal is prepared to face any surge in Covid-19 cases head-on. The 6-point Agenda focuses on genomic surveillance, oxygen capacity, testing and emergency responses.Safety of Bengal’s residents is GoWB’s priority,” the Trinamool Congress tweeted.

Hospitals have been urged to upload data on earmarked Covid beds, equipment such as ventilators and Bipap machines that can be spared for patients, apart from their available manpower.