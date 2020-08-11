Covid discharge rate 71.43% Record single-day recoveries push down active caseload

Less than 50 deaths recorded for first time in over a week

West Bengal’s active caseload declined and the recovery rate rose more than one percentage point on Monday for the first time since July 28, almost two weeks ago.

This relief for health authorities was a result of the discharge of a record 3,208 patients, which took the recovery rate up to 71.43 per cent, well above the national discharge rate of 69.78 per cent. On Sunday, the state had seen less than 2,000 patients discharged for the first time since July 25.

The massive number of patients released cancelled out the 2,905 infections added to the state’s caseload, which rose to 98,459. The state now has 26,031 active cases. The state Department of Health said 41 deaths took the toll to 2,100. This was the first time in over a week that the daily fatality count has fallen below 50.

Though a bulk of the cases, keeping with the established pattern, were reported from the South Bengal epicentre comprising Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, South 24 Parganas, Howrah and Hooghly, their share in the daily caseload came to 56 per cent. Till about two weeks back, this region was reporting three-quarters of the new infections.

On Monday, these five districts also recorded 34 of the deaths. The other deaths occurred in Murshidabad and Nadia (two each), and Purba Bardhaman, Purba Medinipur, and Paschim Medinipur (one each).

While districts such as Kolkata, North 24 Parganas, Darjeeling, Dakshin Dinajpur and Malda — earmarked as infection hotspots — saw their active caseloads fall, Purba Medinipur was a notable exception. The district, where active cases have swelled since the start of the month, added 218 infections. Its active caseload rose by 168 to 1,212.

According to the health bulletin, in which figures are updated till 9 am, more than 26,000 tests were conducted in 24 hours. The examination of 26,297 samples took the cumulative number of tests to 11,32,196.

The test positivity rate also continued to climb, and was 8.7 per cent on Sunday.

The Department of Health reported that 2,829 people were still in government quarantine, while 26,301 people remain isolated at home. There are 1,564 people in safe homes.

